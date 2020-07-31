Kangana opens on chances of being found hanging

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death mystery has now taken a new turn, where it is being speculated that a big name was present at the actor's party the night before his suicide.

In yet another tweet from Kangana Ranaut's team handle, the actor hinted at a political stalwart and said that though everyone knows his name, no one will have the courage to reveal it. But she has been courageous enough to openly take big names and also said that if she is found hanging at her house, then everyone should know that it would not be a suicide.

"Everyone knows but no one can take his name, except suspicions on Karan Johar's best friend and Maharashtra Chief Minister's best son, who is lovingly called baby penguin. Kangana said that 'If I'm found hanging in my house, please know I did not commit suicide'."

It is Kangana vs Bollywood going on these days after she gave an explosive interview to a news channel some days ago and made serious allegations against some of the industry's A-listers in the late actor's case. Recently, her team had also accused actor Deepika Padukone of boycotting the 'Raabta' star. Her team also tweeted a screenshot of an article on Deepika not inviting both Sushant and Kangana to her wedding party in December 2018.