Kangana gets 'Y+' category security

Mumbai: Actor Kangana Ranaut thanked Home Minister Amit Shah for providing her with the Y-plus category security, following her recent spat with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who has asked her to stay away from Mumbai.

"This shows that no one can crush a patriot in the country. I am thankful to Home Minister Amit Shah. Had he wanted, he would have told me to visit Mumbai later amid the ongoing tension. But he respected India's daughter and acknowledged my self-respect. Jai Hind," the 'Manikarnika' star wrote on her verified 'Twitter' account.

A Home Ministry official, who requested anonymity, said that Ranaut will be given round the clock security cover by a specialised security wing of one of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). However, the official said that it was not yet confirmed if the security will be provided by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) or Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Another official confirmed that she will be given 'Y' category security cover before her landing in Mumbai on September 9, as she was in loggerhead with the Maharashtra government and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

Under the 'Y' category security, a total of eight commandos will provide round the clock security to Ranaut.

The Bollywood actor had courted controversy, when she recently compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), thus triggering angry reactions from the Maharashtra government and leaders of Shiv Sena.