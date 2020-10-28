Kangana extends support to actor Malvi Malhotra

In a shocking turn of events, actor Malvi Malhotra was stabbed in the abdomen and hands on the night of October 26. As per reports, the culprit supposedly wanted to marry her, but she turned down the proposal. She was stabbed thrice after which she was taken to the Kokilaben Hospital where she is undergoing for her treatment.

Latest reports suggested that Malvi sought the help of Kangana Ranaut and 'National Commission of Women' to seek justice. Malvi asked for

help from the 'Manikarnika' star as they both belong to Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

Taking to her 'Twitter' handle, Kangana lent her support whilst once again touching upon the topic of 'nepotism'. She tweeted, "This is the truth of the film industry. This is what happens to small-town strugglers who do not have connections and proper channels. Nepotism kids might defend themselves as much they want, but how many of them have been stabbed, raped and killed ?"

Her next tweet had her supporting Malvi saying, "Dear Malvi I am with you and I read that you are critical. I pray for you dear girl. I also request Rekha ji to take immediate action against the culprit. We are with you and we will get you justice. Please have faith."

Malvi Malhotra is best known for her stint in TV's popular show 'Udaan'. She also featured in a film called 'Hotel

Milan' along with Kunal Roy Kapur. She had also done some regional films down South.