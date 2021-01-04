'Kangana does not have to worry about my religion'

Urmila Matondkar came out strongly against the accusation by some sections of the media and actor Kangana Ranaut about the former buying a Rs 3 crore office space only after joining the Shiv Sena in December 2020.

The actor-turned-politician shared that she had proof that she bought her office from the money, which she got after selling off a flat which she had purchased in 2011 with her hard-earned money after working in the film industry for 25-30 years.

"Namashkar Kangana Ji. I have come to know of your esteemed opinion about me. I would like to inform you before the whole nation that I will produce all documents at any time and place of your choice. These documents include papers of the flat I bought in 2011 at Andheri, after working tirelessly for around only 25 to 30 years. I sold the flat in the first week of March 2020 and there will be documents to prove that too. I will also carry papers of the office I have now bought using the money. The transaction of the flat happened years before I entered politics and I would love to show this to you," said Urmila in her video message.

She continued: "Here is what I want in return: Your government has given you Y-plus security because you told them you had a list of names for the NCB. The nation awaits your list. The nation is going through tough times and we have to fight the drug menace together. So, all I want is for you to bring that list when you come. I wait for your reply. Till then Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra and Ganpati Bappa Morya."

The 46-year-old lamented how some people were trying to deliberately politicise the matter and showed it in the wrong light.

"They think that by defaming me and putting me down, they will bring my morale down. They have tried to slander my name, my personal life, my husband's name, my marriage and my in-laws. If that has not put me down and out, then why will this," said Matondkar.

Responding to Ranaut's other social media jibe about her religion conversion for marriage, Matondkar warns, "Kangana does not have to worry about my religion. Once again, by trivialising the whole matter and deliberately misleading people with faltu matters like my religion, she has proved my point that she does not have the guts to address the real thing. Where is the damn list," asked Urmila, who responded to Ranaut's other social media jibe about her religious conversion for marriage.