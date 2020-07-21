Kangana calls Anurag 'Mini Mahesh Bhatt'

Ever since Kangana Ranaut's explosive interview with a leading new channel happened, Bollywood actors like Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap have been giving it back to the actor for her allegations. During her interview, the 'Manikarnika' actor not only called out B-Town biggies like Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra, but she even called Swara and Taapsee B Grade actors. She also claimed that they have not risen up despite being among those who love Karan. After watching Kangana's interview, Anurag Kashyap tweeted about Kangana being a different person now.

Taking to 'Twitter', the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' director shared a video link of the actor's interview and said that he used to be good friends with her, but now he does not know the 'new Kangana'. He also said that the actor used to visit his films' sets to encourage him. He went on to write that success often gets to an actor's head, be it an outsider or an insider. He further alleged that the 'Queen' actor used to abuse her directors and even used to edit out her co-stars roles in the film.

Later, replying to Anurag's Tweet thread, Kangana said, "Here is mini Mahesh Bhatt telling Kangana she is all alone and surrounded by fake people who are using her. Now anti-nationals, urban naxals and terrorists now protect the movie mafia."