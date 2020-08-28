Kangana asked Adhyayan to have cocaine

After a drug angle was reported in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and the 'Narcotics Control Bureau' (NCB) registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty and others, Kangana Ranaut offered to help the 'NCB'. She tweeted that she was more than willing to help 'NCB', provided she gets protection from the Central government. She also tweeted that if the 'NCB' starts their investigation, many Bollywood actors will end up behind bars.

Recently, an old video of Kangana's ex-boyfriend Adhyayan Summan claiming that she asked him to have cocaine went viral on social media. The interview is from 2016. Adhyaya was asked if Kangana asked him to take cocaine. He said yes. He then said that he had 'Hash' with her 4-5 times.

The actor then added that Kangana asked him to have cocaine and he said no, because he did not want to do it. He was then asked if Kangana took it regularly, to which Adhyayan replied, "I did not see her taking cocaine regularly, but I have heard that she did. She did 'Hash' regularly."

Adhyayan also said that Kangana would refute these claims anyway and will not accept it. "If her conscience is clear, she should accept what I am saying. If not, she can counter it and this can go on."

The video continues to go viral as netizens state that Kangana is exposing the drug mafia, but she used to offer cocaine to others.

In one of her tweets, the 'Manikarnika' star had mentioned that she was still a minor when her 'mentor turned tormentor' would spike her drinks and sedate her, to keep her from going to the police.