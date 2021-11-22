Kamal hospitalised after testing COVID positive

Kamal Haasan was hospitalised at a private hospital in Chennai after being tested positive for COVID-19. The 'Vikram' star had a slight cough after returning from his US trip. COVID-19 infection was confirmed after the test and he immediately got himself admitted to a hospital for further treatment.

He shared the news with his fans on 'Twitter'.

Kamal Haasan's tweet in Tamil translates to, "There was a slight cough after returning from the US trip. Infection was confirmed on examination. I am isolated in the hospital. Realise that the epidemic is not over yet and everyone is safe."

Kamal Haasan requested his fans and followers to be careful and take care as the spread of the deadly virus has not stopped yet. Meanwhile, his fans are wishing him a speedy recovery on social media.

Kamal Haasan was in Chicago for

the launch of his new clothing line. The launch of the same took place on November 15.