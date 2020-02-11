Kalki on her 1st born: 'After 17 hours I was so tired'

Mumbai: Kalki Koechlin has introduced her newborn baby girl Sappho to the world and thanked her team of doctors who did not give up on her even after a 17-hour-long labour.

Kalki took to Instagram, where she shared a string of photographs of her along with her daughter, and boyfriend Guy Hershberg.

"So thankful to the whole team at Tulip Women's Care and to my to doctors @docsheetalsabharwal and @drrvpunjabi who simply refused to give up on me even when after 17 hours. I was so tired I begged them to take the baby out anyway they could and they said no, you've come this far and you're going to have your natural waterbirth, and an hour later Sappho was born. You guys are miracle workers!" Kalki captioned the images.

The 35-year-old opened up about her relationship with Hershberg, an Israeli classical pianist. She had previously married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap but separated after two years.