Kajol's OTT debut with 'Tribhanga' on Jan 15

Kajol, who is set to mark her digital debut with film 'Tribhanga', will get released on January 15. The actor made this announcement recently by sharing a glimpse of the story and characters through a video on her 'Twitter' handle.

"Tribhanga matlab tedhi, medhi and crazy, but sexy. 'Tribhanga' premieres on January 15, only on 'Netflix'," wrote Kajol.

The 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' star will be entering the digital space with the film for the first time, which is a Mumbai-set drama. The film tells the story of a family going back and forth through three generations from the late 1980s to the present day.

Directed and written by veteran actor Renuka Shahane, the new movie also stars Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.