Kajol reveals she 'didn't face patriarchy'

Bollywood actor Kajol, who is ready for the release of her upcoming 'Netflix' film 'Tribhanga' today, spoke about her character 'Anu' and said that she felt that her character was an extension of herself.

"If I do not filter my words, Anu is 10 steps ahead of me," said the actor.

Kajol further explained that she was certain to make her digital debut with 'Tribhanga' when she saw director Renuka Shahane's smart understanding of her three protagonists.

"Though it was tiring to play her (Anu), it was not difficult to understand her," added the 'My Name is Khan' star.

Talking about shooting for the women-led film featuring Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar, Kajol commented that it was a novel experience for her.

The web film portrays the interpersonal dynamics between three women, who belong to three different generations and battle societal expectations. Talking about women battling judgement, the actor admitted that she considers herself lucky as she grew up in an environment that backed gender equality.

"My father, Shomu Mukherjee was against me getting married at 24. He said that I should work more before I tie the knot. My mom, Tanuja, was my biggest supporter and told me to go with my gut. I have been lucky that everybody around has always stood up for me. So, I did exactly what I wanted to do," she shared and also said that she did not have to face patriarchy.

Kajol mentioned, "My mother made me independent and my daughter is as independent as I am."