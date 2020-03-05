Kaamyaab receives rave reviews

Sanjay Mishra starrer Kaamyaab tells the bitter-sweet story of the character actors in Bollywood. Bollywood's ace directors went down the memory lane and told us more about the importance of character actors in cinema and share their pick from the world of movies.



Anand L Rai shares, "Character actors even though not always in the main roles are responsible for setting the world of your story. Om Prakash from Chupke Chupke and Lalita Pawar in Shri 420 are my all-time favourites. Deepak Dobriyal from Tanu weds Manu series is another one. The way he sketched Puppy for me was magical. He moved from humour to emotion then, back to humour like the flow of water and that's the beauty of character actors".

Rahul Dholakia also expresses his take and says, "I loved watching Utpal Dutt, Om Prakash, Pran and then, became a huge fan of actors like Paresh Rawal, Om Ji, Johnny Bhai and even Sanjay Mishra. Honestly, for me, all actors are equally important as each one of them makes the movie. I thought Sheeba was brilliant in Parzania and even in Raees as Shahrukh's mother. I believe, the list of actors I love is endless".

"I believe Utpal Dutt would always be the most memorable character actor of all time. I so wanted to make him a part of a film of mine. Especially the scene, when he gets caught wrongly in Golmaal and the way he says, 'Aap police Nahin foolish officer ho!'. Not just him there have been phenomenal actors like Kader khan, Iftekar, Bob Christo", shares Sujoy Ghosh.

Telling us more, Gauri Shinde said, "Well, I would have a long list but to start with, there is Keshto Mukherjee. I still remember, as a small kid, how he would be, how he made me laugh and I really loved it. Without the character actors, it will be like having Indian food without mirchi or khatta. Rajeev Ravindranath, Ashish Bhatia, Yashaswini Dayma are my favourite character actors from my movies.

Vikramaditya Motwane too shared his favourites. "Some of my favourite character actors in Hindi cinema would be Johnny Walker and Sudhir. I believe character actors have the power to bring comic relief to the entire story-telling. Mister Appu from Udaan and the watchman from Trapped would be my other two favourites from my own films.

The film is a Drishyam Films production presented by Red Chillies Entertainment.