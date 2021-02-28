Justin's new album 'Justice' to drop on March 19

Justin Bieber announced that his sixth studio album, titled 'Justice', will be coming out on March 19.

" 'Justice' the album is coming on March 19. In a time when there is so much wrong with this broken planet, we all crave healing and justice for humanity. In creating this album my goal is to make music that will provide comfort, to make songs that people can relate to and connect to so they feel less alone," said Justin.

He added, "Suffering, injustice and pain can leave people feeling helpless. Music is a great way of reminding each other that we are not alone. Music can be a way to relate and connect. I know that I cannot simply solve injustice by making music but I do know that if we all do our part by using our gifts to serve this planet and each other that we are that much closer to being united. This is me doing a small part. I want to continue the conversation of what justice looks like so we can continue to heal. I want to continue the conversation of what justice looks like so we can continue to heal."