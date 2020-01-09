Justin Bieber diagnosed with Lyme disease

Los Angeles: Singer Justin Bieber has revealed he was recently diagnosed with Lyme disease and a "serious case" of chronic mono, something he said, will be explored further in his upcoming docuseries.

The singer, who was on a hiatus for five years, confirmed the news on Instagram, where he shared a photo of an article about his health.

Justin, 25, called out trolls for jumping the gun about how he "looks" these days.

"While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like sh**, on meth etc. they failed to realise I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health," he wrote in the picture's caption.

"These things will be explained further in a docu series I'm putting on YouTube shortly... you can learn all that I've been battling and OVERCOMING!!" the singer added.

The Grammy winner said though it has been a "rough couple years" but he was getting the right treatment that will help treat "this so far incurable disease".

"And I will be back and better than ever NO CAP," he ad ded.