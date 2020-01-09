Justin Bieber diagnosed with Lyme disease
Los Angeles: Singer Justin Bieber has revealed he was recently diagnosed with Lyme disease and a "serious case" of chronic mono, something he said, will be explored further in his upcoming docuseries.
The singer, who was on a hiatus for five years, confirmed the news on Instagram, where he shared a photo of an article about his health.
Justin, 25, called out trolls for jumping the gun about how he "looks" these days.
"While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like sh**, on meth etc. they failed to realise I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health," he wrote in the picture's caption.
"These things will be explained further in a docu series I'm putting on YouTube shortly... you can learn all that I've been battling and OVERCOMING!!" the singer added.
The Grammy winner said though it has been a "rough couple years" but he was getting the right treatment that will help treat "this so far incurable disease".
"And I will be back and better than ever NO CAP," he ad ded.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Deciphering Irrfan The actor, the man9 Jan 2020 3:37 PM GMT
Highlighting women's achievements makes them want to be9 Jan 2020 3:37 PM GMT
How to beat cold feet in winters9 Jan 2020 3:36 PM GMT
Patnaik inaugurates Adani KISS Tribal Residential School9 Jan 2020 3:36 PM GMT
Music evokes 13 key emotions in people9 Jan 2020 3:35 PM GMT