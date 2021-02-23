'Justice League' to have a surprise cameo

Filmmaker Zack Snyder is all set to bring a surprise superhero cameo towards the end of the movie that will blow DC fans' minds. He also revealed few things about how his original cut of the movie would have been.

He said that he had planned a romance subplot between Bruce Wayne and Lois Lane, Clarke Kent's girlfriend.

"The intention was that Bruce fell in love with Lois and then realised that the only way to save the world was to bring Superman back to life. So he had this insane conflict, because Lois, of course, was still in love with Superman," said Snyder.

He added, "We had this beautiful speech where Bruce said to Alfred: 'I never had a life outside the cave. I never imagined a world for me beyond this. But this woman makes me think that if I can get this group of gods together, then my job is done. I can quit. I can stop.' And of course, that does not work out for him."

Apart from the original's Big Bad Steppenwolf, the Snyder Cut will also feature Darkseid as the villain.

Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' will release on 'HBO Max' and on other platforms worldwide on March 18.