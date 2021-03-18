Ahead of its release, Zack Snyder's most awaited directorial 'Justice League' leaked on 'Torrent' sites and other networks, like 'Telegram'. This news rather came out as a piece of bad news for the 'Warner Bros', which spent USD 70 million just to finish the cut with additional footage and visual effects.

Snyder Cut's leaked copies seem genuine, given the screenshots and user comments attached to them. The videos began with Snyder thanking fans. However, fraudulent files are being shared as well that are filled with viruses and malware.

'Justice League' is the original vision of Snyder, who had to leave the project due to a family tragedy. 'WB', already looking to step away from Snyder's darker version of DC's superheroes, brought back Joss Whedon who, having directed the first two Avengers movies for the 'Marvel Studios', had solid credentials in superhero team-up movies.

Whedon reshot or cut most of the movie. Several scenes were reshot and since the release date was nearing, there was little time to finish VFX shots. Not only the movie turned out to be bland and entirely without an underlying theme, but the visual effects also were often laughably bad.