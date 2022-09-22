'Justice for SSR' campaign is agenda-driven: Swara

Swara Bhasker recently opened up about her thoughts and views on the 'agenda-driven' campaign post Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The actor, who often lands in trouble for voicing her views, revealed that she does not understand the 'Justice for SSR' campaign and said that it has become more like a cult.

In an interview with a popular magazine, Swara said, "It's a very well-thought-out, organised campaign. It is purely agenda-driven and once you understand what that agenda is and who is funding it, you get the whole picture. Then it becomes hard to see it as an organic phenomenon ever again. I still don't fully understand the 'Justice for SSR' thing, to be honest. It became a cult or something very close to it."

Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt, Rhea Chakraborty and a host of other Bollywood faces were brutally trolled on social media after Sushant Singh Rajput's death which shocked the entire country. The Internet was convinced that Sushant was a victim of nepotism and politics in Bollywood and soon after his death, 'Justice for SSR' campaign was introduced on social media.

Speaking about how Bollywood actors were targeted by the trolls, the actor said that she advised her friends from the industry to provide a counter to the allegations made against them.

"This is what happens in the absence of a strong counter-narrative. I told my colleagues in the industry that they were making a big mistake by staying silent. They should have countered the lies being told about them by the SSR handles. Their silence was read as confirmation of these wild allegations," she stated.