'Junoon' by Yatendra Meghwal and Divyanshu Dixit's Loop Beat Records breaks records and how

The much-talked-about song Ft. Mitraz continues to gain massive love from the audiences, reaching 5+ million views.

Over the years, there have been so many songs, music pieces, compositions, etc., that have made a profound mark on our hearts as listeners and music lovers. Among them, very few even touch the right chords and create a deeper impact for all the right reasons. This often makes people wonder what could have helped that particular song stand so uniquely from the rest in the industry. Well, there could be innumerable reasons, but no one can deny that the passion with which a few artists and record labels create a few rare musical gems, they knowingly or unknowingly win the hearts of the listeners, turning the song into an anthem. The same was done by Yatendra Meghwal and Divyanshu Dixit's Loop Beats Records for the song "Junoon" Ft. Mitraz.



Junoon is one of those rare tracks in the music industry that has a particular vibe that never ceases to amaze people. It is a song that offers people a certain level of energy and soft musical touch that has effortlessly touched people's hearts, so much so that this track kept getting love since it was released at the start of this year. Junoon has now gained 5+ million views on YouTube and continues to shine across other major streaming platforms, thanks to, of course, Mitraz for singing, writing, and composing, and also to the founders and team at Loop Beats Records (@loopbeatsrecords), who have proved their excellence in music recording, composing, and distributing different genre-based music as an Indian independent label.

Junoon's lyrics and Mitraz's melodic voice blended well and resulted in this unique and soul-tugging song, which caught the attention of many in and outside the music industry. It is about worship, not religious, but that which emanates from within, from the deepest corners of one's heart and soul. The lyrics are so beautiful that one can feel a true connection between the soul and God.

Junoon continues to spread its magic on musical charts, and we are not surprised.