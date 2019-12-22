Julian Jewel Jeyaraj's attempt at combining music and technology to heal people

A songwriter cum AI researcher Julian Jewel Jeyaraj has found a new way to heal people through music. He is collaborating with different Bollywood artists to produce music videos based on different human emotions like anger, love, sadness, joy and hatred. To do the same, Julian uses JJAIBOT (Julian Jewel's Artificial Intelligence Bot) - artificial intelligence bot which was invented and initially used by him in January 2019 to help people understand the effects of climate change, mental illness and wildlife conservation. "I thought, we should use this technology to let people know how robots can work exactly like humans. They can feel a person's emotions and help him/her deal with everyday life problems," says Julian.

In a music video about 'depression', Julian through JJAIBOT explains how AI can detect signs of depression in pictures on social network, and how AIs can be trained on cognitive behavior therapy (CBT) methods, to learn emotional profiles and recommend activities such as meditation and breathing techniques to help maintain a more balanced mood. In another video about Poaching, he explains how AIs can combine the power of wildlife research and citizen science to assess wildlife health and habitat, speeding population analysis and conservation action.

Approximately 46.8 million people lived with dementia in 2015 and the number is expected to reach 74.7 million and 131.5 million by 2030 and 2050 respectively. Besides this, 12% of people aged 65 and 25% of people over 85 are said to be the target of this disease. In such a scenario, JJAIBOT will help to detect the early onset of Alzheimer's disease.

The most common symptoms of the disease are forgetfulness of important details, asking the same information repeatedly, losing track of date or year, trouble in communication and poor judgment. To diagnose the early onset of the disease, doctors usually ask about family history, cognitive tests, blood tests, urine tests and even CT and PET scans of brains may be required to check the damage level. However, JJAIBOT's approach to detecting the early onset of the disease is done through deep learning and AI thus helping avoid invasive diagnostic procedures and late detection.

