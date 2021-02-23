Julia Roberts, Sean to headline 'Gaslit'

Los Angeles: Julia Roberts and Sean Penn will lead 'Gaslit', which is an upcoming anthology series based on the award-winning podcast 'Slow Burn'.

Set up at 'Starz', the first season of Robbie Pickering-created show will focus on the Watergate scandal that brought down the presidency of Richard Nixon in 1974.

"Described as a modern take on Watergate, the show focuses on the untold stories and forgotten characters of the scandal from Nixon's bumbling and opportunistic subordinates to the deranged zealots aiding and abetting their crimes and to the tragic whistleblowers who would eventually bring the whole rotten enterprise crashing down", read a statement by a member from 'Starz'.

Roberts will star as Martha Mitchell, a celebrity Arkansan socialite and wife to Nixon's loyal Attorney General, John Mitchell, which will be played by Penn.

As Attorney General, Mitchell was Nixon's most trusted advisor and best friend. Temperamental, foulmouthed and ruthless yet hopelessly in love with his famously outspoken wife he will be forced to choose between Martha and the President.

"In 'Gaslit', we not only have the opportunity to tell an incredible untold story in bringing Martha Mitchell's historic role in Watergate to the forefront, but we are also incredibly lucky to have a dream cast including Julia and Sean and the best creative team and partners we could have asked for," said Christina Davis, President of Original Programming for 'Starz'.

She added, "We could not be more excited to bring this story to the global 'Starz' audience and continue the network's commitment to spotlighting premium stories that appeal to women while super-serving our core audience."

'Gaslit' will start production later this year.