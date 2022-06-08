Julia Garner emerges as favourite to play Madonna in a biopic
Los Angeles: Actor Julia Garner, best known for her breakout roles in "Ozark" and "Inventing Anna", has reportedly been offered the role of Madonna in an upcoming biopic on the pop icon.
Garner has emerged as the favourite from over a dozen candidates for the role that will be helmed by Madonna herself, reported Variety quoting an insider.
Garner's team is considering and expected to accept the offer, the website said.
The biopic is set up at Universal and will follow the early days of Madonna's eventful life. Universal Filmed Entertainment Group chairman Donna Langley won the script in a multi-studio bidding war and Amy Pascal is attached as a producer.
Other actors in contention for the role include Florence Pugh, Alexa Demie and Odessa Young. Singers including Bebe Rexha and Sky Ferreira have also been floated.
Through the film, Madonna hopes to "convey the incredible journey that life" has taken her on as an artist, musician, dancer and human being.
"The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who is better to tell it than me. It's essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision," the pop star said during the announcement of the film.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Scores of people assemble in Punjab's Mansa to attend 'bhog' ceremony...8 Jun 2022 7:03 AM GMT
India, Vietnam sign MoU on mutual logistics support8 Jun 2022 6:55 AM GMT
SAI calls back entire Indian contingent from Slovenia in wake of...8 Jun 2022 6:43 AM GMT
Many vehicles damaged as fire breaks out at metro parking in Delhi's...8 Jun 2022 6:37 AM GMT
RBI raises inflation projection to 6.7% for current fiscal; retains...8 Jun 2022 6:24 AM GMT