Juggernaut to publish Kareena's pregnancy Bible

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the few Indian celebrities to have lived her pregnancy times in the public eye by remaining active and working through. Recently, publishing house Juggernaut announced that it will be publishing her comprehensive guide to pregnancy.



This book will describe all the medical aspects of pregnancy with a focus on the mother and her symptoms. Also, it will have the actor's tips on everything - from managing morning sickness to pregnancy diet, exercise, wellness and preparing a nursery.

"I believe pregnancy is a natural process during which we should be active, healthy and happy. In this book, I will tell you how I handled my own pregnancies and give you all the information you need to be happy in yours. This subject means a lot to me and I hope to create a book that will help and guide other women,' said Kareena.

Publisher Chiki Sarkar said, "Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the few celebrities in this country who have helped normalise pregnancy and encouraged women to continue their usual lives during those 40 weeks. We badly need a one-stop book that Indian moms can use to navigate this important moment in their lives as well as reinforce this message. This book will be it."