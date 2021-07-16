Joy Yatra : 'Senco Gold and Diamonds' announces monsoon offer

'Senco Gold and Diamonds', one of the largest jewellery retail chains in India, announced an exciting offer to bring joy to this monsoon. As part of this offer, namely 'Joy Yatra', customers can get huge benefits on the purchase of gold, diamonds, platinum, silver and 'Gossip' jewellery till July 20, 2021.



Announcing this offer, Suvankar Sen, CEO, 'Senco Gold and Diamonds' said, "During monsoon, our mother earth adorns the beauty of nature. Similarly, this offer will excite people to buy jewellery, which will make them look beautiful. Also, Rathyatra is an auspicious occasion to buy jewellery. Keeping with the sentiments of this festival, we aim to provide an unmatched retail experience with the best of jewellery paired with the best of offers. Now customers can also do online enrolment for monthly jewellery purchase scheme."

'Senco Gold and Diamonds' offers a wide and unique range of gold, diamond, platinum, silver jewellery and 'Gossip' collections from workwear designs to bridal designs. Offers will be available across all 100+ 'Senco Gold and Diamonds' stores nationally. Anybody

can access online astrology consultation through 'My Senco' app.

All the 'Senco Gold and Diamonds' stores are operational keeping COVID-19 norms maintained. Customers can also book an appointment online and the brand

will showcase the jewellery range through video call. Customers can book gold and silver online.

There are a host of offers till July 20, which includes up to 100 percent discount on making a charge of diamond jewellery; flat 20 percent discount in making a charge of gold jewellery; 15 percent discount on making a charge of platinum jewellery; 15 percent discount on making charge/total value whichever applicable for silver and 'Gossip' items; 10 percent discount on astral gemstones along with no-cost EMI and free insurance on diamond jewellery.