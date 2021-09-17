Rakul Preet Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana will be coming together for the first time onscreen in 'Doctor G'. Director Anubhuti Kashyap is helming this project and the film will be a medical campus comedy-drama. In a recent chat with a news agency, Rakul talked about turning into Dr Fatima, the character she is playing.

"Shooting for 'Doctor G' has turned out to be an interesting experience. Since I play a doctor, the mannerisms and actions needed to be precise. It was mandatory to learn important things related to the medical world to make it look real on the screen. The journey of becoming Fatima was an amazing process, which I will cherish forever," said the actor.

She further added that wearing a doctor's coat comes with a lot of responsibility.

"We did multiple tests to get the look right. The idea was to ensure that Fatima looks as close to real as possible so that we could bring out the endearing quality of this character. By just wearing the doctor's coat, you suddenly feel a sense of responsibility, even though you are just playing a character. While treating patients for the scenes in the film, one truly understands how much responsibility doctors have on their shoulders and how difficult their life is."

Ayushmann Khurrana's first look from 'Doctor G' was already released. The makers recently wrapped up an extensive schedule in Prayagraj and the film is expected to be completed by the end of September.