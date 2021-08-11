'Journey has been tough, scary but fun'

The first season of Sushmita Sen starrer 'Aarya' received an amazing response from critics and audiences alike. The crime thriller is back with season two. Sushmita has been keeping her fans updated about the upcoming season. Creator of the show, Ram Madhvani, took to his 'Instagram' handle to announce that the cast and crew of the second season have wrapped up the shoot.

Taking to 'Instagram', he shared photos with the team members and wrote in the caption, "The journey of 'Aarya 2' has been tough, scary but fun! The 'new norma' in life resulted in a lot of struggles as we chose to do what we are passionate about. But what makes it worthwhile is the team you journey with and I am grateful to every one of these passionate people. Without your dedication and work ethic, we would not have finished shooting 'Aarya 2' safely!"

The show revolves around Aarya Sareen (Sushmita Sen), who is a caring mother and a loving wife. As her husband is murdered, Aarya joins the gangs and becomes the mafia queen only to seek revenge from those who killed her husband. 'Aarya' marked the comeback of Sushmita Sen as her digital debut.