Journalist Rajeev records statement in Sushant's case

Journalist and film critic Rajeev Masand recorded his statement in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He reached Bandra Police station on the afternoon of July 21.

Earlier, the police had also recorded statements of three psychiatrists and a psychotherapist as part of their probe into the death of the Bollywood actor last month, as per a senior official.

"Their statements were recorded over the last three- four days by the Bandra police who are probing the case. The late actor was consulting the mental health professionals and hence their statements were recorded as part of the ongoing probe," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IX) Abhishek Trimukhe. The mental health professionals also said that Rajput was undergoing treatment for depression since November 2019.

Rajput, 34, was found dead at his suburban Bandra apartment on June 14 in what the police claimed was a case of suicide. In the initial investigation, the Mumbai police had found that the actor was under medication for depression.

So far, the police recorded statements of over 36 people, including director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra, actor Sanjana Sanghi, Rajput's friend Sandip Singh and others.

The 'Kai Po Che' star's friend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, had also given her statement to the police. She had demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into his suicide.

Filmmaker Aditya Chopra recorded his statement in connection with the case at the Versova Police Station recently.

Rajput starred in films such as 'Raabta' and 'Kedarnath'.