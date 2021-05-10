Joss threatened my career: Gal

Los Angeles: Gal Gadot, who shared her experience of working with filmmaker Joss Whedon on the 'DC' movie 'Justice League', said that the director threatened to make her 'career miserable'.

The 'Wonder Woman 1984' star, who essayed the role of superhero Wonder Woman in the 'Warner Bros/DC' movies, revealed that Whedon told her to 'just be pretty' and say her lines.

"Joss kind of threatened my career and said if I did something, he would make my career miserable and I just took care of it instead," Gadot told Israeli news outlet 'N12'.

The clash had reportedly happened when the 36-year-old actor pushed back on some new dialogue Whedon had written. During the exchange, he also allegedly disparaged 'Wonder Woman' director Patty Jenkins.

Whedon took over the reins of 'Justice League' after director Zack Snyder left the project in the wake of a family tragedy.

In an interview with 'The Los Angeles Times' in 2020, Gadot had hinted at her troubling experience with Whedon and stated that it was resolved privately.

"I had my own experience with him, which was not the best one, but I took care of it there and when it happened. I took it to the higher-ups and they took care of it. But I'm happy for Ray to go up and say his truth," she had said.

Whedon's alleged toxic behaviour towards the cast of TV shows 'Angel' and 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' and 'Justice League' first came to light in 2020.

Ray Fisher, who played the role of Cyborg in the superhero ensemble film had claimed in a tweet that Whedon was 'abusive' and 'unprofessional' on the sets of their 2017 'DC' movie.pti