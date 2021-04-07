Jordan joins forces to expose a covert plot

The final trailer of Michael B Jordan's upcoming action thriller 'Without Remorse' is out. The video shows Jordan's Agent Kelly being called out from the prison to aid the government in fighting a 'common enemy.' However, nothing is as it seems because Kelly figures out that there is a deeper ulterior motive attached to the mission.

Predictably, quite a few shots feature the well-toned body of the 'Black Panther' star. But Jordan is an actor who has proved on more than one occasion that he can lend vulnerability and character to even the 'toughest' guys, which makes 'Without Remorse' more interesting and promising.

The movie is based on 1993 novel of the same name by Tom Clancy. This is Amazon's yet another adaptation of the famed author's work.

The official synopsis of the movie read, "The film tells the origin story of John Kelly (John Clark), a US Navy SEAL, who uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife by Russian soldiers. When Kelly joins forces with fellow SEAL Karen Greer and shadowy CIA agent Robert Ritter, the mission unwittingly exposes a covert plot that threatens to engulf the US and Russia in an all-out war."

Also featuring actors Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith, 'Without Remorse' will premiere on April 30, 2021.