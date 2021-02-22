John's next to be set against a hostage crise

Actor John John Abraham on Sunday announced that his upcoming action film 'Attack' will arrive in theatres on August 13. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakulpreet Singh in pivotal roles.

Written and directed by debutante Lakshya Raj Anand, 'Attack' is a race-against-time story of rescue by an 'Attack' team led by a lone ranger, played by John. The film is said to be inspired by true events, set against a hostage crisis in a country.

Excited that the film combines action with a purpose, John said that this is his favourite genre and bringing it to the screens two days before the Independence Day makes it even more special for him.

"Attack is a taut, action entertainer with a strong storyline…a genre I love! At JA Entertainment, it is our endeavour to push the envelope and produce films that entertain and have something significantly different to show to our increasingly discerning audience. Releasing the film in theatres this Independence Weekend, adds to my excitement," he said.

John will also be co-producing 'Attack' under his banner JA Entertainment. It would mark John and Jacqueline's second collaboration after the 2016 action-comedy Dishoom.

'Attack' becomes second film of John Abraham to be announced for release in the year after 'Satyamev Jayate 2' that will also see him in an action avatar. Also starring Divya Khosla Kumar, the film arrives on the big screen on May 12.

'Attack' will face box-office competition from Telugu star Allu Arjun's much awaited action drama, Pushpa.



