Johnny reveals about Amber attacking him

Hollywood star Johnny Depp accused his ex-wife Amber Heard of lying about him beating her up and told London's High Court that she had actually struck him.

Depp, the 57-year-old star of the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' films, sued 'The Sun's publisher, 'News Group Newspapers' and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, for libel over an article. Wootton, who had written in April 2018, had called Johnny a "wife beater".

The paper's lawyers said they would show that the claim was true and that he had beaten actor Heard, causing her to fear for her life, during violent rages brought on by alcohol or drugs, sometimes when he had falsely accused her of infidelity.

"For the avoidance of any doubt, I have never abused Ms Heard, or, indeed any other woman, in my life," Depp said in a witness statement, in which he characterised his ex-wife as a calculating, emotionally and dishonest narcissist.

Johnny Depp gave evidence at the beginning of the case at London's High Court.

In a written statement outlining Depp's case, his lawyer David Sherborne said that Heard had first aired the abuse allegations in May 2016 and said that it was hard to think of more extreme or violent claims of abuse than she would make during the trial.