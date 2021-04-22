Johansson's pandemic wedding with Colin

American star Scarlett Johansson got candid about how she planned her 'very intimate' October wedding with Colin Jost amid coronavirus pandemic.

In a recent interview with People Magazine, Johansson admitted that her wedding during the COVID-19 pandemic was "such a delicate time" in terms of even planning to marry Jost, whom she had dated for two years.

While opening up about the "challenging" feat of pulling off her wedding, she told, "I think just keeping it intimate and small made it feel intentional. We wanted it to feel like it had an intentional intimacy as opposed to being something that felt like we were restricted by all these things."