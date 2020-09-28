Joaquin, Rooney welcome baby boy

Oscar' winner Joaquin Phoenix and his fiancée and actor Rooney Mara became parents to a baby boy. The couple has named their son after Phoenix's late older brother, actor River Phoenix, who died in 1993 at the age of 23 of a drug overdose.

According to 'US magazine', the news was shared by Russian filmmaker Victor Kossakovsky during a 'Q&A' at the 2020 'Zurich Film Festival' on September 27, post the screening of his documentary 'Gunda', executive produced by Phoenix.

"He just got a baby, by the way, a beautiful son called River, so he cannot promote it now," Kossakovsky said when quizzed about the 'Joker' star. It was confirmed in May 2020 that Mara, 35 and Phoenix, 45 are expecting their first child together.

The couple met in 2016 on the sets of 'Mary Magdalene', in which Mara played the title role alongside Phoenix as Jesus. They started dating soon after and made their red carpet debut at the closing ceremony of the 'Cannes Film Festival' 2017.

Months later, Phoenix confirmed in an interview that they were living together in the Hollywood Hills. The duo got engaged in July 2019.