Jimmy, E Niwas detained for violating COVID-19 norms

Bollywood actor Jimmy Sheirgill, director Eshwar Niwas and 32 other members of their crew were booked by the police in Ludhiana, Punjab, for allegedly violating COVID-19 guidelines. The team of the web series 'Your Honor' was found shooting at the city's 'Arya Senior Secondary School' during the curfew hours, as per the police officials' statement.

Sub-inspector Maninder Kaur from division number 1 police station said that FIR was registered against Sheirgill, director Eshwar Niwas and crew members Akashdeep Singh and Mandeep Singh. Thirty unidentified persons were also booked.

She added that when the police team visited the spot on the night of April 27, 100-150 persons were gathered there in violation of COVID-19 curfew guidelines, which begins at 6 pm in the city.

The FIR was registered under sections 188 (disobedience to the order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of any disease dangerous to life) of IPC and section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act. Eshwar Niwas, Akashdeep Singh and Mandeep Singh were arrested in the case and granted bail on the spot.

Adapted from an Israeli show 'Kvodo', Jimmy Sheirgill-starrer 'Your Honor' is a web series in which he plays the roleof a judge based in Ludhiana whose son is involved in a hit-and-run case.

The second season of the show is now being shot.