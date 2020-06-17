Jiah's mother makes allegations against Salman

Following the tragic news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Jiah Khan's mother revisited her daughter's death investigation and made some shocking allegations against Salman Khan.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14 recently reignited the debate of nepotism. Social media can be witnessed these days discussing star power and bullying in the industry. As fans of the actor demand for justice for Sushant, late actor Jiah Khan's mother Rabia Amin recorded a video to condemn the 'MS Dhoni' star's death and made some shocking allegations against Salman Khan. Jiah, who passed away in 2013 at the age of 25, took the drastic step of ending her life and left the industry in shock.

At the time of her death, Sooraj Pancholi, her then-boyfriend was accused of abetting her suicide. In a new video, Rabia claimed that in 2015, she was called down from London to Mumbai by the CBI officer investigating the death where he informed Rabia that he received calls from Salman requesting to not "harass" and "interrogate" the boy, as reported by few sources.

"He had called me down from London, said please come we have found some incriminating evidences. I land up over there and he said, 'Oh, by the way, Salman Khan called me up. He calls me every day and he said he had invested a lot of money so please don't harass the b oy, please don't interrogate him and do not touch him. So what can we do madam?'" she claimed in the video.



