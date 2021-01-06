Jessie's two-month-old baby boy tests COVID-19 positive

London: Jessie Cave, best known for playing the role of Lavender Brown in 'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince', revealed that her two-month-old baby boy was 'doing well' after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The 33-year-old actor, who took to her 'Instagram' handle, shared the news by posting an image of her child in a hospital room.

"I watched the news about lockdown from an isolated room in the hospital. Poor baby is COVID-19 positive. He is okay and doing well, but they are being vigilant and cautious thankfully. This strain is super powerful and contagious so I do hope that people take extra care in the coming weeks," wrote Cave.

The English actor, who had welcomed her third child with musician-boyfriend Alfie Brown in October 2020, said that she did not want to be back in a hospital 'so soon after his traumatic birth'. The baby was placed in the neonatal unit soon after he arrived. She also thanked the 'National Health Service' (NHS), the publicly funded healthcare system of the UK, for its efforts amid the pandemic.

"Once again I'm in awe of nurses and doctors," she said.