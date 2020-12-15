'Jersey speaks of a phoenix rising from the ashes'

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who recently wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film 'Jersey', penned an emotional post. In that post, he shared his experience of working in the film.

Posting a picture on 'Instagram', the 'Kabir Singh' star mentioned how he was proud of the entire team that was able to wrap the film in 47 days amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

"It is a film wrap on 'Jersey'. With 47 days of the shoot during COVID-19, it is just unbelievable. I am so proud of the entire team. It is nothing short of a miracle. I want to thank each and everyone from the unit for coming to set every day, putting themselves at risk and doing what we all love doing. Telling stories that touch hearts and make a difference," wrote the 39-year-old actor.

He added, " 'Jersey' is a story that speaks of a phoenix rising from the ashes as it the triumph of an indomitable spirit. If there was ever a time I could connect with the underlying spirit of a film, then this was it. As we all fight through this pandemic, let us always remember that this shall pass too. Here is to my best filmmaking experience yet. Here is to 'Jersey'. We shall overcome!"

'Jersey' chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late 30s, driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift.