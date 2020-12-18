Jennifer to lead new 'Netflix' movie 'The Cipher'

Los Angeles: Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez will lead the film 'The Cipher' for the streaming giant 'Netflix'.

The movie is based on author Isabella Maldonado novel of the same name. The streamer optioned the book for Lopez by bringing in the producing partners Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina, reported 'Variety'.

The 'Hustlers' star will portray the role of FBI agent Nina Guerrera, who is pulled into a serial killer's case after he leaves complex codes and riddles online, which are linked to his recent murders.

Executive producers for the project are Liza Fleissig, Ginger Harris-Dontzin, Catherine Hagedorn and Maldonado. Courtney Baxter will serve as associate producer.

On the work front, Jennifer Lopez will next feature in 'Universal Pictures' 'Marry Me' as well as filmmaker Reed Morano's 'The Godmother'. She will also star in Lionsgate's 'Shotgun Wedding', which will be about a couple whose destination wedding is high-jacked by criminals. Armie Hammer will co-star beside Lopez.