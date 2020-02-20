Jennifer to feature in Adam McKay's comedy Don't Look Up
Los Angeles: Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence will be taking up Adam McKay's next directorial Don't Look Up, a comedy set at Netflix.
According to Variety, the film will start
streaming later this year.
Don't Look Up centres around two low – level astronomers who embark on a media tour to warn humankind of an approaching asteroid that will destroy the planet.
McKay, who has written the film, said he is "thrilled" to collaborate with Lawrence.
"Lawrence is what folks in the 17th century used to call 'a dynamite talent'.
"And the fact that Netflix sees this movie as a worldwide comedy sets the bar high for me and my team in an exciting and motivating way," the Vice director said.
McKay will also produce under his Hyperobject Industries banner with Kevin Messick.
Principal photography is expected to begin in April. Lawrence will also act in
and produce Mob Girl.
