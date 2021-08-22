Jennifer teases fans about her 'Netflix' collaboration

Jennifer Lopez recently took to her 'Instagram' handle to share the news about her new collaboration with streaming platform 'Netflix'.

Captioning the post as 'bringing the beige,' the singer shared some stunning pictures of herself while she posed in a beige-coloured top along with a loose suit and looked like she is hard at work.

Fans took to the comment section of the post to shower the singer with their love and support.

While some were too motivated to dress up like Jennifer, others simply shared how they cannot wait to witness what she has in store for them.

Eagle-eyed fans also did not fail to notice how Lopez did not wear her famous 'Ben' necklace during the photo shoot. With intriguing hashtags, including 'Netflix outfit check' and 'something is coming', Lopez made several points and the foremost being, she might be on 'Netflix' pretty soon.

In a statement via 'Netflix', Lopez had also mentioned being interested in a 'forward-leaning content creation company', which will explore art without 'boundaries and limitations of the past'.

"I'm excited to announce my new partnership with 'Netflix'. Elaine, Benny and I believe there is no better home for us than a forward-leaning content creation company that seeks to defy conventional wisdom and directly market to the millions across the globe who no longer view art and entertainment with the kind of boundaries and limitations of the past," she had said.