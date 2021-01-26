Jennifer opens up about self-image issue

Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez recently opened up about the issue of self-image. In a recent chat with Jay Shetty for '#CoachConversations', she talked about going to therapy throughout her 30s and while at the time she believed she had plenty of self-love, she now understood that her personal relationships were not ideal.

"I remember when I was going through therapy at the beginning, you know, kind of in my late 30s and there was a lot of talk about loving yourself and I was like, 'I love myself'," said the singer.

The 51-year-old star added that at the same time, she was doing all these things in like her personal relationships that did not seem like she was loving herself. She also stated that she did not even understand the concept of it back then.

"It took time and it was a journey and it is still a journey for me," she said.

While Jennifer kept mum about the relationship she was talking about, but she could have been referencing her marriage to singer Marc Anthony, with whom she has two children Emme and Max. Now, the pop icon is engaged to baseball star Alex Rodriguez.