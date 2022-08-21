Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck get married again

Star couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot for the second time on Saturday in a lavish, star-studded ceremony.

Lopez, 53, and Affleck, 50, got married during a three-day celebration for friends and family at the latter's sprawling riverfront estate near Savannah, Georgia.

The nuptials come nearly a month after the duo eloped to Las Vegas, according to entertainment website E! News.

Lopez wore a couture Ralph Lauren dress made in Italy for the ceremony, which was officiated by celebrity life coach Jay Shetty.

The dress code for the second wedding was white and the function was attended by Matt Damon and his wife Luciana, director Kevin Smith, and actor Jason Mewes, among others.

The couple, who had announced their engagement in April, recently returned from Paris where they went for their honeymoon.

Lopez and Affleck first dated after working on the movie "Gigli". They got engaged in November 2002.