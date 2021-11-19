Jennifer Lopez admits being open to remarrying

Jennifer Lopez is not ruling out another marriage. The 52-year-old actor, in an interview with 'Today' in a clip that aired recently, said that she is open to remarrying.

As per 'PEOPLE', the host asked Lopez, "The two words 'Marry me' - are those two words you would like to hear in the future?"

"I do not know. Yeah, I guess. I mean, you know me. I'm a romantic and I always have been. I have been married a few times," Lopez said with a laugh.

However, 'The Hustlers' star has been married three times: once to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, once to Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003 and once to Marc Anthony, whom she married in 2004 and divorced in 2014. She is presently dating Ben Affleck, with whom she was previously engaged in 2002 and then split in 2004 before reuniting early this year.

As per 'PEOPLE', Lopez continued, "I still believe in happily ever after, for sure. One hundred percent."

She and Affleck, 49, had been linked since this summer, when they toured throughout Europe, celebrated her birthday and then made their first red carpet appearance together since reconnecting, in September.

Interestingly, according to a source, as per 'PEOPLE', Affleck and Lopez are 'in it for the long run' and have begun getting to know one other's children. Affleck has three children with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner: Violet Anne (15), Seraphina Rose (12) and Samuel (9). While, Lopez shares twins Max and Emme, 13, with Anthony.

Meanwhile, Lopez debuted the first trailer for 'Marry Me', in which she co-stars with Owen Wilson, on 'Today' on November 18.