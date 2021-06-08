Jennifer inks multi-year production deal with 'Netflix'

Los Angeles: Pop star and Hollywood actor Jennifer Lopez's production banner recently signed a multi-year first-look deal with video streaming platform 'Netflix'.

According to 'The Hollywood Reporter', Lopez's 'Nuyorican Productions' will create feature films, TV series and unscripted content to support diverse female actors, writers and filmmakers.

The 'Hustlers' star, who co-runs the banner with production partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas is already working on two 'Netflix' features – 'The Mother' and 'The Cipher'.

"I'm excited to announce my new partnership with 'Netflix'. Elaine, Benny and I believe that there is no better home for us than a forward-leaning content creation company that seeks to defy a conventional wisdom and directly market to the millions across the globe who no longer view art and entertainment with the kind of boundaries and limitations of the past," said Lopez.

Scott Stuber, Netflix's Head of global films said, "Throughout every aspect of her career, Jennifer Lopez has been a force in entertainment. In partnering with her and 'Nuyorican', we know she will continue to bring impactful stories, joy and inspiration to audiences around the world."

Lopez will start shooting for Niki Caro-directed 'The Mother' later this year. The film is scheduled to release in 2022.