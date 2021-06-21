'Jeff was my first choice'

Hollywood actor and filmmaker John Krasinski recently opened up about why he decided to quit his role as director for the upcoming film 'A Quiet Place Part III'. While talking on the 'Empire Podcast', John explained why he chose 'Mud' director Jeff Nichols to direct the third instalment of the hit franchise instead of directing it himself.

"Truly the only person I had in mind when asked whether I would hand this off was Jeff. I think he is one of the best filmmakers. 'Mud' is

one of my favourite movies and so real and intimate. It is exactly the sort of paints we are painting within 'A Quiet Place' as it has organic characters you fall in love with," he shared.

Krasinki added, "So he was my first choice for this and when he said yes I was over the moon. I pitched him my story and he has gone and developed the world on his own with that jumping-off point and I'm so thrilled. He is just turning in a script now and I loved it. I loved it and I cannot wait to see him shoot this thing."

John had directed, written and starred in the first part of 'A Quiet Place' franchise, which was released back in 2018. He then went on to direct and write 'A Quiet Place Part II', which was recently released.