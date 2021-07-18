Jeevansh is carving his niche in the industry

Television actor Jeevansh Chadha is riding high on the success of his latest music video titled 'Kya Tera Roothna Zaroori Hai'. The song features Kajal Chauhan opposite him, is composed and sung by Vardhan Singh and written by Azeem Shirazi.



Jeevansh is the son of senior actor Deepak Chadha, who has done several TV shows and movies including Wanted, R…Rajkummar, and Lafangey Parindey.

The young and talented actor, who also made his television debut recently with the show 'Ranju ki Betiyaan', interacted with Millennium Post to throw light on his latest song as well talk about his experience on the sets.

Do you enjoy doing television or is it a stepping stone to Bollywood?

Enjoying television or not is not even a subject of debate for me. Television has given me an opportunity to learn, grow and gather love. It has been a breakthrough for me. I am the kind of person who tends to enjoy my journey thoroughly while being focused on my destination. I am excited about whatever life will offer me. I am ready to spread happiness, learn every day and put in the hard work required to make my family happy and my dreams achievable.

You recently made your debut on television. How different are things in the real world from what you heard from your father while growing up?

Every single thing is larger than life. From the set-up to the ways of shooting, arranging the cast and crew, to finally editing all the shots and telecasting, everything is so different and that is something I love about my work. My father is an actor and that's why I have been on the sets since my childhood. But witnessing all of it as an actor myself feels so different and magical. I enjoy every bit of it as if it's new to me.

How was the experience of shooting the song 'Kya Tera Roothna Zaroori Tha'?

I remember when in school we were taught about the importance of teamwork. That's exactly how the experience was. For me, working with a new team is always an amazing opportunity. It's a chance to learn from different people and polish my art. Our director Rajiv S Ruia was a guide and elder brother to me on the sets. Since I am in the initial learning stage of my career, everyone was very patient and supportive.

'Kya Tera Roothna Zaroori Tha'

shows a story of heartbreak and regret. Jeevansh is shown as a lover who is regretting after hurting the love of his life, Kajal.