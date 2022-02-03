Jaya Bachchan tests positive for COVID-19

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan has tested positive for COVID-19.

The actor was shooting for Karan Johar's multi-starrer 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', in which she and Shabana Azmi star in a pivotal role.

Earlier, Shabana Azmi also tested positive for the virus.

Now that both the actors have contracted the virus, the shooting of the next schedule in Delhi for the film got postponed.

A source revealed, "The shooting schedule for 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' was to begin on February 2 and end on February 14. Earlier, Shabana Azmi tested positive for the virus and now Jaya Bachchan has also contracted it. Karan has called off the schedule as he does not want to take a risk with the rest of the cast and crew."