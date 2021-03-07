Javed to write script on Rakhi's life?

Bigg Boss 14' celebrity Rakhi Sawant shared the news that veteran writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar wants to write a story for a film on her life.

Akhtar confirmed the same and had indeed once told her that he would be interested in writing a story on her.

"No, she is right. I think some four or five years back we were on the same flight and she told me about her childhood and I did tell her that someday I would like to write a script based on her life," said Javed.

Rakhi also spoke on the same, "I got a call from Javed Akhtar ji, before COVID-19 about a year ago. He said that he wanted to write my biopic and had asked to meet him. But after that day, I did not get to meet him. They want a biopic to be made on me, but my biopic will be very controversial and I do not know whether the people of the country would like to see it or not."