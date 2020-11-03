Javed files defamation case against Kangana

The legal troubles against Kangana Ranaut seem to be multiplying these days. Amidst all the trouble over with the Maharashtra government, the actor is now at the center of even more legal trouble, this time from none other than writer-thinker Javed Akhtar. Reliable sources informed that Javed Akhtar filed an elaborate defamation case against the 'Panga' star for her repeated allegations that he summoned her to his home and 'threatened' her for speaking out about her alleged relationship with Hrithik Roshan. According to sources close to Javed, no such threat was ever issued.

"Javed sahab is by nature very tolerant, but this was going on for too long. Remedial action had to be taken. Javed sahab has filed an elaborate defamation case against Kangana," said an informed source.

The case got recently opened in court. Javed Akhtar is ready for a long battle ahead with no question of an out-of-court settlement.