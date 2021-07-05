Javadekar to inaugurate virtual India pavilion at Cannes Film Market

NEW DELHI: India is participating at the 'Cannes Film Market 2021' virtually due to current pandemic. It is



the second time that the country is participating through virtual India pavilion.

The pavilion will be showcasing Indian cinema across linguistic, cultural and regional diversity, with the aim of forging an increasing number of international partnerships in the realms of distribution, production, filming in India, script development and technology, and promoting film sales and syndication.

The main focus of the virtual India Pavilion is to celebrate the centenary year of the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray, promote India as an important shooting destination for the world cinema and encourage co-production between Indian filmmakers and their global counterparts. The focus will also be on celebrating India@75.

The virtual India pavilion will be inaugurated by Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Information and Broadcasting; Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Government of India today at 3 pm.

The inaugural session will also be addressed by Amit Khare, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India; Jawed Ashraf, Ambassador of India to the Republic of France and Principality of Monaco; Neerja Sekhar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Prasoon Joshi,

writer, poet and Chairman, CBFC; Subhash Ghai, filmmaker and educationist, Chairman, 'Mukta Arts Ltd' and Ekta Kapoor, Joint MD, 'Balaji Telefilms'.

The virtual India pavilion can be attended at www.cannes-india.com. To watch the inaugural session, one can visit the 'YouTube' link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GdHFiFowOEI.