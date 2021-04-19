Jason, Tom pay tributes to late Helen McCrory

Helen McCrory passed away on April 18 at the age of 52 following a battle with cancer. Her husband and 'Billions' star Damian Lewis had confirmed the news by writing a touching farewell to her. Since the news came out, many of her co-stars from 'Harry Potter' and 'Peaky Blinders' expressed their grief over the tragic demise.

Jason Isaacs, who played Helen's husband Lucius Malfoy in the 'Harry Potter' franchise took to 'Instagram' and wrote, "Decades ago Helen and I auditioned together for a film. I came home and said to my wife Emma 'I think I have just met the greatest actor I have ever seen'."

"After years of watching her mesmerise audiences I do not think that anymore and I know it. Luckily, I eventually found out that she was also funny, shockingly naughty and with an empathetic heart the size of a planet," he continued.

Isaacs further mentioned, "As continually star-struck as I was on the 'Harry Potter' films, being screen-married to and giggle with the great Helen McCrory will always be a highlight. Her proudest achievement, though, was building and loving the family that was her bedrock. They have lost so much and I send all my love to Damian and the kids."

"It is so sad to say farewell so suddenly. I never took the chance to tell her, but she helped shape me as a person so much on and off-screen," said Tom Felton, who played her on-screen son in the franchise.

Cillian Murphy, who was her co-star in 'Peaky Blinders' also lamented, "I am heartbroken to lose such a dear friend. Helen was a beautiful, caring, funny and compassionate human being."