Janhvi to reopen the cinema halls with 'Roohi Afzana'

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Roohi Afzana' is set to hit the big screen in the first week of March.

"It is a horror comedy on the lines of 'Stree' and the makers are extremely confident that the film will bring back the audience to the cinema halls. Studio partner 'Jio', along with Dinesh, has closed the terms and condition of the theatrical deal with the exhibition sector and an announcement is underway very soon," revealed a trade source.

The movie is directed by Hardik Mehta, who made his debut with the critically acclaimed Sanjay Mishra starrer 'Kamyaab'.

"Though films like 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari', 'Madam Chief Minister' and others have released in the cinema halls, 'Roohi Afzana' will be the first Hindi film with an A-list cast to hit the big screen. If the content is as good as 'Stree', it should bring back the audience and also put out a statement that the audience is waiting for entertainment at the moment. Many cinema halls are shut at the moment, but with the announcement of 'Roohi Afzana', they will open their shutters for the audience again," added the source.

The horror comedy is said to be a part of Dinesh

Vijan's horror universe, which will take forward the story of 'Stree'.